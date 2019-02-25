More on Frank’s International Q4 results

Frank’s International (FI +1.8% ) says that Q4 results were highlighted by strong demand for higher margin service offerings and increased activity in various international regions, most notably Africa, the Middle East and Europe; in the US, both onshore and offshore operations witnessed growth.

Sales by segment: International Services: $61M (+15%); U.S. Services: $43M (+49%); Tubular Services: $19M (+11%); Blackhawk: $23M (+19%)

Adj. EBITDA was $12.8M as compared to loss of $1.4M last year; reports narrower adj. net loss of $14M as compared to $58M last year

Consolidated cash and short-term investments balance stood at $212.8M.

Cash expenditures was ~$42M; for 2019, the company expects total capex of ~$40M-$50M.

