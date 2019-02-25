Orchard Therapeutics up 12% on positive OTL-102 data

Thinly traded Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX +12.2% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 121K shares, in reaction to new proof-of-concept data on gene therapy OTL-102 in patients with X-linked chronic granulomatous disease (X-CGD), a rare inherited disorder characterized by repeated chronic infections due to the inability of neutrophils (type of white blood cell) to kill pathogens. The results were first presented at ASH in December 2018.

86% (n=6/7) of treated patients showed more than 10% (range: 16 - 46%) functioning oxidase-positive neutrophils at month 12 (10% is the minimum threshold to demonstrate potential clinical benefit). The six subjects also showed stable vector copy number in neutrophils at month 12 which correlates to the engraftment of long-term repopulating hematopoietic stem cells.

On the safety front, there was one treatment-related serious adverse event, immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome, which was resolved with steroids.

Roche's bid for gene therapy developer Spark Therapeutics is also contributing to the spike in buying.