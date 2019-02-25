Warner Music presses Spotify over streaming in India court

Warner Music Group has gone to the Bombay High Court in India to block Spotify (SPOT -0.2% ) from offering its songwriters' output to listeners there.

Warner says it's seeking an injunction in the case, the latest hurdle in a challenging India rollout for the music streamer.

What had looked like a splashy India launch party for Spotify by January's end has been postponed as the company continued to work to lock down deals with the major label giants Sony, Universal and Warner.

While Spotify doesn't have a license from Warner yet, it plans to use an Indian rule governing radio stations to offer songs from publishing division Warner/Chappell.