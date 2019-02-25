RV stocks mixed after industry data released

Data from the RV Industry Association showed total RV shipments fell about 40% Y/Y in January to 42,441 units.
Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, were down 41% to 21,623 units during the month. Motorhomes shipments fell 33% to 3,917 units. Park Model RVs finished the month up 12.6% with 330 shipments to retailers.
There's no set direction for the RV sector today following the update. Trading on Thor Industries (THO -1.4%), Winnebago Industries (WGO +2.8%), Patrick Industries (PATK +0.6%), Camping World (CWH -0.3%) and LCI Industries (LCII +1%) is also factoring in the latest macroeconomic outlook and even trade news.
