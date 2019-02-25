RV stocks mixed after industry data released

Data from the RV Industry Association showed total RV shipments fell about 40% Y/Y in January to 42,441 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, were down 41% to 21,623 units during the month. Motorhomes shipments fell 33% to 3,917 units. Park Model RVs finished the month up 12.6% with 330 shipments to retailers.