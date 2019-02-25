Global LNG trade to climb 11% in 2019, Shell says in new report

Global demand for liquefied natural gas will rise 11% this year to 354M metric tons after climbing 9% in 2018 as new facilities increase supplies to Europe and Asia, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says in its latest annual LNG report.

Asia dominates the market with Japan remaining the top buyer, but China has risen to become the second largest buyer as demand soared due to a government mandated push for power stations to switch from coal to cleaner burning gas to help reduce pollution.

Shell says the duration of contracts signed last year on average more than doubled to 13 years alongside a wave of new LNG export projects, including new construction along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

