Magenta up 7% on cell therapy data

Thinly traded micro cap Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA +6.6% ) is up on below-average volume on the heels of new data on cell therapy candidate MGTA-456. The results were presented at the Transplant and Cellular Therapy Annual Meeting in Houston, TX.

In a Phase 2 study, 83% (n=5/6) of evaluable subjects with inherited metabolic disorders who received MGTA-456, designed to deliver a high dose of hematopoietic stem cells that are customized to the patient, met the primary endpoint of successful engraftment by day 42. The patients experienced minimal neutropenia (low blood platelets) lasting a median of one day.