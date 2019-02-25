Half of business economists see U.S. recession by end of 2020

About half of U.S. business economists expect a recession by the end of next year and about 75% see a downturn in the U.S. economy by the end of 2021, according to a survey the National Association for Business Economists.

Only 11% see the economy avoiding a recession through 2021.

Almost three-quarters of the NABE economists call the Fed's policymaking decisions "about right."

Some 39% of the economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates once this year, while 26% foresee two rate hikes.

