Anaplan up 17% on Q4 results beats; provides FY20 guidance

Anaplan (PLAN +17.8% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 49.5% Y/Y to $69.3M, with Subscription revenue of $59.7M (+44% Y/Y).

Q4 Billings were up by 54% Y/Y to $101.3M,

Q4 Gross margin declined by 202 bps to 70.9%; reported operating loss of $32.7M and margin -47.2% down 452 bps ; and adj. operating loss of $15.9M and margin -22.7% recovered by 1,276 bps .

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $45.85M, compared to $14.5M a year ago.

Free cash flow of negative $19.55M for the quarter.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $326.86M, as of January 31, 2019.

1Q20 Guidance: Revenue $70M-$71M; and adj. operating margin negative 34.5-35.5%.

FY20 Guidance: Revenue $310M-$314M; and adj. operating margin negative 26-17%.

