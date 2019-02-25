Eni starts construction of second Sardinia solar plant

Eni (E -0.6% ) says it has started building a 31 MW solar power plant in Sardinia in Italy, its second solar project there following a 26 MW plant that was completed in 2018.

The Italian company says 70% of the energy produced will go to companies at the industrial park, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 26K metric tons/year.

Eni says the projects are part of its broader environmental plans, which include investing €260M to generate more than 220 MW of renewable energy in Italy by 2021 and lower carbon emissions by more than 150K metric tons.