Eni starts construction of second Sardinia solar plant

Eni (E -0.6%) says it has started building a 31 MW solar power plant in Sardinia in Italy, its second solar project there following a 26 MW plant that was completed in 2018.
The Italian company says 70% of the energy produced will go to companies at the industrial park, cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 26K metric tons/year.
Eni says the projects are part of its broader environmental plans, which include investing €260M to generate more than 220 MW of renewable energy in Italy by 2021 and lower carbon emissions by more than 150K metric tons.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox