Study links Pfizer's Celebrex to heart valve problems

A big-data analysis conducted at Vanderbilt University showed a link between Pfizer's (PFE +0.8% ) arthritis med Celebrex (celecoxib) and heart valve calcification. The results were just published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Basic to Translational Science.

Two researchers tested the effect of celecoxib on valve cells to see if it had potential to treat aortic stenosis, but it made the problem worse. A subsequent analysis of more than 8,600 patient records from the university's medical center found that patients treated with Celebrex experienced a 20% higher rate of valve disease.

In 2016, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that Celebrex was no worse than naproxen and ibuprofen in terms of the rate of cardiovascular death and nonfatal heart attack or stroke, but its effect on valve disease was not assessed.

Celebrex generated $686M in sales in 2018, representing only 1.3% of the company's total revenues of $53.6B.