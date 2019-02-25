Energy Transfer sues Greenpeace in North Dakota state court

Dakota Access oil pipeline developer Energy Transfer (ET -0.1% ) is suing Greenpeace in state court in North Dakota, after a judge earlier this month tossed the company's $1B racketeering claim out of federal court.

ET is seeking millions of dollars of damages in the state lawsuit, which makes similar claims to its federal lawsuit - that Greenpeace and activists conspired to use illegal and violent means to disrupt pipeline construction and damage the company while using the highly publicized and prolonged protest to enrich themselves through donations.

"We are confident that this latest attempt to silence peaceful advocacy will receive the same fate as the last meritless attack," Greenpeace says.