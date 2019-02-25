CHF Solutions files for upsized equity offering; shares down 2%

CHF Solutions (CHFS -1.7% ) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $10.4M offering of Class A and Class B Units.

Specifically, the company will offer 202,247 Class A Units (price undetermined), each consisting of one common share, one five-year warrant to purchase one common share and another warrant to purchase one common share, and 808,988 Class B Units, each consisting of one share of Series G Convertible Preferred Stock, one Series 1 warrant and one Series 2 warrant, at an assumed price of $8.90, the closing price of its common stock on February 22.

The company filed for a $5M equity offering a month ago.