Macy's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.53 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.44B (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.