Autohome Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.06 (+6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $312.27M (+16.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.