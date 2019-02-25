Bank of Nova Scotia Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-20.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.81B (-18.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BNS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.