Nexstar Media Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Nexstar Media (NASDAQ:NXST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.41 (-57.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $787.01M (+19.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NXST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.