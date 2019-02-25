Stocks hold onto gains amid trade talk optimism

The S&P 500 and the Dow rise to their highest levels since Nov. 8, after President Trump says the U.S. is close to a trade deal with China and additional tariffs on Chinese imports are delayed.

In today's economic news, Texas manufacturing activity and December wholesale trade came in better than expected while the Chicago Fed National Activity was slower than expected in January.

S&P rises 0.5% , Nasdaq gains 0.7% , and the Dow advances 0.7% in midday trading.

Financials ( +1.4% ) and information technology ( +1.0% ) are the strongest gainers, while real estate ( -0.7% ) and utilities ( -0.6% ) put in the weakest showing among industry sectors.

10-year Treasury price dips, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 2.682%.

Crude oil falls 3.4% to $55.32 per barrel.