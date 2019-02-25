Mylan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.06B (-5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MYL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.