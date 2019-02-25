Clovis Oncology Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.72 (-35.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.95M (+58.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLVS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.