Callon Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $162.38M (+37.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward.