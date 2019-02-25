Tyme Tech down 6% on development path for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer

Tyme Technologies (TYME -6%) is down on below-average volume after the company announced the outcome of its recent meeting the FDA aimed at clarifying a registration path for SM-88 in third-line pancreatic cancer.
The company will conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial with a primary endpoint of overall survival, a higher bar that does not bode well for success considering underwhelming mid-stage results.
The company says that SM-88 is a combination therapy that uses a proprietary dysfunctional tyrosine derivative to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells, breaking down their defenses and making them vulnerable to oxidative stress and death.
