Tyme Tech down 6% on development path for SM-88 in pancreatic cancer

Tyme Technologies (TYME -6% ) is down on below-average volume after the company announced the outcome of its recent meeting the FDA aimed at clarifying a registration path for SM-88 in third-line pancreatic cancer.

The company will conduct a Phase 3 clinical trial with a primary endpoint of overall survival, a higher bar that does not bode well for success considering underwhelming mid-stage results.

The company says that SM-88 is a combination therapy that uses a proprietary dysfunctional tyrosine derivative to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells, breaking down their defenses and making them vulnerable to oxidative stress and death.