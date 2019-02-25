Axon Enterprise Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $103.95M (+9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAXN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.