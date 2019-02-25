Toll Brothers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+6.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TOL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.