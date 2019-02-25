Midday Gainers / Losers

Gainers: China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) +137% . Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) +120% . Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) +74% . uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) +30% . Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) +27% . CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) +26% . Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) +25% . Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +19% . AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) +19% . Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) +17% .

Losers: Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) -24% . Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) -23% . Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) -20% . Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) -14% . Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) -11% . Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) -11% . Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) -11% . OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) -10% . Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) -10% . Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) -9% . XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) -8% .