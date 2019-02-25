Midday Gainers / Losers

Gainers: China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (NASDAQ:CIFS) +137%. Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) +120%. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) +74%. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) +30%. Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) +27%. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) +26%. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) +25%. Planet Green Holdings (NYSEMKT:PLAG) +19%. AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) +19%. Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) +17%.
Losers: Sky Solar Holdings (NASDAQ:SKYS) -24%. Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) -23%. Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) -20%. Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) -14%. Industrial Services of America (NASDAQ:IDSA) -11%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) -11%. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) -11%. OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEMKT:OCX) -10%. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) -10%. Reebonz Holding Limited (RBZ) -9%. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) -8%.
Now read: Sky Solar: Court Records Show That Lender Already Withdrew Buyout Proposal But Retail Investors Don't Seem To Realize It Yet »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox