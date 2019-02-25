Ericsson's Ekholm touts company's 2019 5G rollouts

Kicking off Ericsson's (ERIC -2.9% ) Mobile World Congress, CEO Börje Ekholm recounts that the company has publicly announced 5G deal with 10 named service providers and is at work on 5G rollouts in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia.

"We are truly switching on 5G around the world in 2019," Ekholm says.

According to Ericsson's research, he adds that a third of global smartphone users will change either immediately or within six months to a provider that switches on 5G -- amplifying the high stakes for carriers who are racing toward claiming 5G milestones.

And while he says the tech will transform the industry into the industrial Internet, the first commercial-scale beneficiaries will be mobile broadband consumers as new applications arrive in augmented reality/virtual reality.

The company also said it's acquiring Kathrein's antenna/filters business, a move that will expand its Radio System portfolio and strengthen in-house competence. Kathrein is currently an Ericsson supplier.

That deal's expected to close in Q3 and financial terms weren't disclosed; preliminary revenues from the acquired part were about €270M in 2018 excluding sales to Ericsson.