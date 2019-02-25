Planet Fitness Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.76M (+29.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLNT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.