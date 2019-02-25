Cheniere Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-51.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-5.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LNG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.