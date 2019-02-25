J. M. Smucker Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.02 (-19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SJM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.