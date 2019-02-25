Discovery A Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+66.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.83B (+52.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Discovery Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Is More Bearish Than It Should Be