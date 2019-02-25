Key data readout mid-year for VBI's Hep B vaccine

VBI Vaccines (VBIV -1.1%) reported Q4 results this morning that included $3.4M in revenues, a net loss of ($63.6M) and year-end cash and equivalents of $59.3M.
Two important data readouts on lead candidate Sci-B-Vac will happen in 2019:
Topline results from the Phase 3 PROTECT study comparing the immunogenicity of Sci-B-Vac to GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK -0.1%) Engerix-B should be available mid-year.
Topline data from the Phase 3 CONSTANT study assessing the consistency of three consecutively manufactured lots of Sci-B-Vac should be available in Q4.
