Barrick Gold's hostile takeover bid 'desperate and bizarre,' Newmont CEO says

Newmont Mining (NEM -0.4% ) says its board will review Barrick Gold's (GOLD -1.9% ) hostile $17.8B takeover offer but believes its previously announced $10B plan to acquire Goldcorp (GG -0.4% ) offers better benefits.

“What they [Barrick] have put on the table is an 8% discount to our share price. I don’t know why a shareholder would be tempted,” Newmont CEO Gary Goldberg told WSJ. “Look at our record of good delivery and Barrick’s destruction of value.”

“It’s a desperate and bizarre attempt to muddle up our deal,” with Goldcorp, Goldberg said. “And it’s certainly not the sort of behavior that will appeal to investors who want to invest in serious, well-run companies.”

Barrick has long considered merging with Newmont to pair up their large gold mining operations in Nevada; CEO Mark Bristow says combining the Nevada mines of both companies is “the crux of our proposal” by eliminating such overlapping operations as ore transportation and processing.

Barrick says it has no interest in the Goldcorp's “lower quality” assets; the company would have to pay a $650M breakup fee to Goldcorp for ending the deal with Newmont, eating into any synergies.

J.P. Morgan analyst John Bridges suggests the move could provide a “new impetus” that ultimately results in a joint venture that would allow Barrick and Newmont to get the benefit of consolidating operations in the same geographic area without the M&A fight.

NEM and GG shares have recovered most of their early losses while GOLD remains sharply lower.