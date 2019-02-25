GW Pharmaceuticals Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (+90.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $11.37M (+47.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.