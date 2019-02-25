GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close. The company has transitioned to calendar FY.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.90 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.35M.

Over the last four quarters, GWPH has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.