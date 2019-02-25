BlackRock's PE fundraising takes longer than expected: WSJ

BlackRock (BLK +1.2% ) is facing challenges in its effort to build a private equity presence, the Wall Street Journal reports.

In 2018, the ETF and index fund giant set out to raise $12B to buy and hold long-term stakes in companies, similar to Warren Buffett's approach, but hasn't yet received initial funding.

BlackRock is venturing into the space as competition in ETF and index funds pushes fees it charges down and as clients search for higher yields.

A major Chinese sovereign wealth fund and the state investor for Alaska's oil wealth passed on the new BlackRock fund, called Long Term Private Capital, the WSJ reports citing people close with those organizations. Florida's largest public pension fund and Minnesota State Board of Investment are in talks with BlackRock, but haven't agreed to anything yet.

Part of the reason for the delay may be the fund's unusual structure--its fees are cheaper than many other PE funds, but it doesn't have a deadline for returning money to investors.

Previously: Big inflows for BlackRock, Vanguard in 2018 (Feb. 18)