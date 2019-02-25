Oasis Petroleum Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $416.97M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, OAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 19 downward.