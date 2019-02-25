Mexico plans tariff on steel, textiles to protect local industry

Mexico’s peso falls as much as 0.5% after Deputy Economy Minister Ernesto Acevedo said the government is planning tariffs to protect the domestic steel and textile industries.

Acevedo says the government is proposing a 15% tariff on steel and a 25%-30% tariff on textiles in an attempt to deal with dumping and deep discounting of products from the U.S. and China.

The tariffs would not affect countries with free trade agreements with Mexico, such as Canada and the U.S., the minister says.

