Genworth slides 10% after acquirer's auditor resigns

Genworth (NYSE:GNW) sinks 10% amid to two news items related to the company that has agreed to acquire Genworth.

The acquirer, China Oceanwide, disclosed on Friday that its auditor resigned.

Oceanwide named BDO Ltd. to replace PricewaterCoopers, a change that won't affect its annual audit for FY18, the company said.

Separately, China Oceanwide Plaza, a $1B real estate project in Los Angeles, continues to be stalled amid questions on whether the Beijing-based company can come up with the funds to complete it, the Los Angeles Times reported this weekend.

