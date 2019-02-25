Morgan Stanley digs into Colgate-Palmolive's CAGNY talk

Morgan Stanley updates on Colgate-Palmolive (CL -0.4% ) after taking in management's presentation last week at the CAGNY investor conference.

The MS analyst team says the tone of the presentation was confident on topline acceleration. Colgate-Palmolive also tipped off that it plans to expand its existing portfolio into new markets and channels. Of the price increase on products planned for this year by Colgate-Palmolive, about two-thirds have already been secured.

Morgan Stanley keeps an Equalweight rating on Colgate-Palmolive and price target of $62.