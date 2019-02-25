Pound strengthens after Corbyn talks of a Brexit "public vote"

The British pound rose as much as 0.3% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he'll put forward or support an amendment that backs a "public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit."
"One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no-deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May's overwhelmingly rejected deal," Corbyn said a statement emailed to Bloomberg.
It's unclear if the party is proposing a second in/out public referendum on Brexit.
Previously: Three-month delay to Brexit? (Feb. 22)
