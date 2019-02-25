Pound strengthens after Corbyn talks of a Brexit "public vote" (update)

The British pound rose as much as 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after U.K. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he'll put forward or support an amendment that backs a "public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit."

"One way or another, we will do everything in our power to prevent no-deal and oppose a damaging Tory Brexit based on Theresa May's overwhelmingly rejected deal," Corbyn said a statement emailed to Bloomberg.

Update at 2:47 PM ET.: Corbyn, a staunch opponent to the U.K.'s membership in the EU, agrees to back a new Brexit referendum; he has until now resisted supporting a new vote on leaving the European Union, even though it's the policy the Labour Party agreed to last year.

The development still doesn't mean that a vote will happen.

