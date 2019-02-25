Facebook responds as Verge piece highlights moderator work conditions

Facebook (FB +1.9% ) is responding to a Verge expose of the shocking content and tough working conditions faced by the company's moderators and reviewers (who tend to work for one of a few contract firms).

Professional services vendors including Cognizant (CTSH -0.2% ) employ moderators to review content including violence and sex, under heavy nondisclosure agreements made to protect user privacy but which also insulates the companies from criticism about working conditions, moderators say.

Addressing the report, Facebook defends its use of contractors from Cognizant, Accenture (ACN +0.3% ) and Genpact (G +0.7% ) because of their core competencies, and emphasizes that it's committed to working with partners to "demand a high level of support for their employees."

Those contract firms not only allow Facebook to scale more quickly globally, The Verge says, but to do so on a radically cheaper basis: The media Facebook employee earns $240K annually, while a content moderator working for Cognizant in Arizona will make just $28,800/year.