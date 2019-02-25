Actinium's Iomab-B shows positive action in late-stage study

Interim data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SIERRA, evaluating Actinium Pharmaceuticals' (ATNM -3.1% ) lead candidate Iomab-B with a bone marrow transplant (BMT) compared to standard-of-care (SOC) chemo in patients with active, relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) showed a positive effect. The results were presented at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings in Houston, TX.

92% (n=26/28) of patients receiving Iomab-B and BMT achieved full donor chimerism prior to day 100 (at least 95% of donor cells were engrafted in the patient - a highly successful outcome). 100% achieved donor chimerism (one patient achieved 65%).

79% (n=15/19) of patients receiving SOC chemo failed to achieve a complete response.

Iomab-B is an antibody radiation-conjugate used to prepare and condition leukemia patients for a bone marrow transplant. It targets a protein expressed on leukemia, lymphoma and immune cells called CD45, delivering the cytotoxic agent Iodine-131 to the cancer cells.

Development is ongoing.