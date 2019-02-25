Battered Windstream files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) has filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of New York.

Shares are still on a halt from earlier pending news, down 24.3% , but have been updated to "news disseminated" and don't yet have a resumption time set.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) -- linked to Windstream through a key master lease -- was down on earlier reports the filing was imminent, but has turned higher, up 2.1% and rising.

Windstream plans to use a court-supervised process to address the accelerated debt maturities coming from its default-trial loss against Aurelius. It's "committed to operating its business as usual" and has secured $1B from Citi in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations.

Windstream's market cap is down to $27.7M as of the halt.

Updated: Press release

Updated 1:47 p.m.: Windstream will resume quotes at 2 p.m. ET and resume trading at 2:05 p.m.