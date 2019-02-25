Medley Capital, Medley Management drop amid shareholder's concerns

Medley Capital (MCC -4.3% ) and Medley Management (MDLY -3.6% ) decline after FrontFour Capital Group, a shareholder in MCC, repeats "serious concerns" about the proposed merger of MCC, MDLY and Sierra Income Corp.

FrontFour notes that ISS continues to recommend that shareholders vote against the proposed transaction and questions the apparent unwillingness of MCC to talk with NexPoint Advisors.

FrontFour filed a lawsuit on Feb. 11, 2019 alleging breach of fiduciary duty against the MCC board. If the injunction it seeks is granted, it will strike the merger agreement's no solicitation clause and termination fee.

