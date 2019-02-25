ArQule up 3% on miransertib data
- ArQule (ARQL +3.3%) is up on below-average volume in response to preliminary data on miransertib in patients with Proteus syndrome, an ultra-rare condition characterized by abnormal overgrowth of multiple tissue which changes the shape of body structures over time.The results were just published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
- 100% (n=3/3) of pediatric patients experienced lower pain intensity. Reductions in skin lesions (size, depth and discomfort) were also noted. The safety profile was favorable.
- Miransertib (ARQ 092) is an orally available inhibitor of protein kinase B (and potentially other kinases) whose dysregulation is associated with overgrowth disorders and cancers.
- Development is ongoing.