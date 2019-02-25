ArQule up 3% on miransertib data

Feb. 25, 2019 2:07 PM ETArQule, Inc. (ARQL)ARQLBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • ArQule (ARQL +3.3%) is up on below-average volume in response to preliminary data on miransertib in patients with Proteus syndrome, an ultra-rare condition characterized by abnormal overgrowth of multiple tissue which changes the shape of body structures over time.The results were just published in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
  • 100% (n=3/3) of pediatric patients experienced lower pain intensity. Reductions in skin lesions (size, depth and discomfort) were also noted. The safety profile was favorable.
  • Miransertib (ARQ 092) is an orally available inhibitor of protein kinase B (and potentially other kinases) whose dysregulation is associated with overgrowth disorders and cancers.
  • Development is ongoing.
