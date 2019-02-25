Graham Holdings +0.7% as TV results offset education drop
Feb. 25, 2019
- Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) is up 0.7% after the company grew revenue in spite of a decline at its core Kaplan business.
- Net income dropped on a GAAP basis to $56.7M from a year-ago $214.2M (a number that included a significant net deferred income tax benefit).
- But excluding special items, attributable net income rose to $75.6M from $43.2M.
- And operating income rose to $75.6M from $49.5M, driven by the same revenue gains in TV broadcasting that offset the declines in education.
- Other businesses also showed a heavy positive contribution to revenue, including Slate and Foreign Policy as well as investment-stage businesses Pinna, CyberVista and (primarily) Panoply.
- Revenue by segment: Education, $436.9M (down 9%); Television broadcasting, $152.6M (up 37%); Manufacturing, $117.7M (up 1%); Healthcare, $37.96M (down 2%); SocialCode, $16.9M (down 16%); Other businesses, $17M (up 80%).
