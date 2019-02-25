Windstream resumes from bankruptcy halt, down 38%; UNIT +13.8%

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) -- previously halted in preparation for a now-filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition -- has resumed trading and is now down 37.9% .

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT), which gets most of its revenue from a Windstream master lease, moved into positive ground once the bankruptcy was officially filed, was halted again for volatility, and is now up 13.8% .

The filing came after a "comprehensive" review of Windstream's options, CEO Tony Thomas says.

But he was critical of the decision that brought the company here: "Windstream strongly disagrees with Judge Furman’s decision,” and the company thinks Aurelius "engaged in predatory market manipulation to advance its own financial position through credit default swaps at the expense of many thousands of shareholders, lenders, employees, customers, vendors and partners."

The time is "well past for regulators to carefully examine ramifications of an unregulated credit default swap marketplace," Thomas says.