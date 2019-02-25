GE debt rallies, credit default swaps tumble on Danaher deal

General Electric (GE +8.2% ) bonds are rallying broadly following the company's $21.4B deal to sell its biopharma business to Danaher and saying it will use cash from the deal to ease its massive debt burden.

Yields on GE bonds fell to the lowest in about four months across dozens of debt securities, the risk premium demanded by investors in exchange for holding GE paper declined, and the five-year credit default swaps reportedly tumbled 25 bps in their largest one-day drop in at least three years.

One of GE’s most active bonds - its $11.5B of 4.418% notes due in November 2035 - jumped 2.6 points in price to regain the $0.90 on the dollar level for the first time since October; in mid-November, they had dropped to as low as $0.77 on the dollar.

Meanwhile, GE shares enjoy strong gains but remain on track to extend a 526-session streak below the 200-day moving average, the longest known stretch in at least 40 years.