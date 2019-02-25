Google launches diabetic eye screening in India

Alphabet's (GOOG +0.1% )(GOOGL +0.2% ) Google and Verily launch a program in India to screen diabetics for diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema, two eye conditions that can lead to blindness but are preventable when caught early.

The new algorithmic screening tool is available in India's Aravind Eye Hospital and uses machine learning to screen patient images for signs of the diseases.

Verily says the algorithms are on par with general ophthalmologists and retinal specialists in assessing the diseases.

India has a shortage of more than 100K eye doctors, and only 6M of the 72M people with diabetes are screened.