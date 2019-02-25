American Woodmark Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+58.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.66M (+32.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMWD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.